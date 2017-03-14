Novice Ice Hawks claim NOHA gold

Kapuskasing’s novice rep club has laid claim to an accomplishment that hasn’t been seen in Kapuskasing for 25 years, after having been crowned Northern Ontario Hockey Association champions earlier this month.

The Model Towners played a total of six games en route to the gold medal.

The round-robin portion of the tournament saw the Kap club defeat the Nickel City Bears 4-0, then blank archrivals the Hearst HLK by a 5-0 score and the West Nipissing Sting, by a 4-0 score.

The only blemish on the Hawks perfect record would be a 2-2 tie against the Temiskaming Shores Puck Hounds.

From there, it was on to the semi-finals, where the Kap club would once again face Nickel City. The Hawks would once again down the Bears, this time by a 4-1 score for a berth in the finals and a second shot at the Puck Hounds.

There, the two teams would battle hard against each other and despite some late pressure by the Hounds, it would be the Ice Hawks who would emerge victorious on this occasion in a 2-1 decision.