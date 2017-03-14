The annual Kap Gives Back/Kap Year-End Classic hockey tournament is quickly approaching.

The event is scheduled to take over the Kap RCC Mar. 31 – Apr. 2, and will feature all kinds of fun for the young and the young at heart, in addition to great hockey action

Activities will include a jersey draw with two major prizes, a penny sale with a major prize, 50/50 draws, a silent auction, face painting and more.

“Preparations are going well,” said spokesperson Claude Boucher. “Every time we do this it gets a little easier thanks to past experiences.

The organizations benefitting from the profits of this year’s tournament will be the Kapuskasing Aquatic Facility, the Kap Nordic Ski Club and Animal Rescue Kapuskasing.