Kapuskasing Music Festival approaching

The 2017 Kapuskasing Music Festival is fast approaching. This 47th Festival will run from April 7 to April 13, 2017 at the Civic Centre.

This year’s Festival will begin with competitive classes Friday morning, April 7, immediately after the official opening by the mayor or town representative. The very popular “Musical Theatre”, will be held that same night at 7:00 p.m. Competitive classes will resume on Saturday and Sunday and end Monday afternoon, April 10, 2017

The Award’s Concert will close the Festival Thursday evening, April 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Programs can be downloaded and printed from on our website at www.kapukasingmusicfestival.com They can also be purchased for $15.00 at Spacek’s. Again this year, there will be no admission fees for Festival venues, however, a donation box will be available. The general public is cordially invited to attend the various activities and sessions.

The adjudicator for the 2017 Festival is Mr Pierre Richard Aubin. Mr Aubin obtained his Premier Prix en piano à l’unanimité from the Conservatory of Music of Quebec at Chicoutimi, where he studied with Suzanne Goyette. He continued his studies at the Sweelinck Conservatorium in Amsterdam with Jan Huizing and Jan Vijn, and completed a Masters in Performance at the University of Montreal under the direction of Nathalie Pepin. Thanks to a grant from the Ministry of Culture and Communications, he studied with pianist Menahem Pressler during a stay in Bloomington, Indiana, United States. During his studies, Pierre-Richard Aubin has distinguished himself on several occasions, including as a scholarship recipient of the Federation of Graduate Studies at the University of Montreal, recipient of the Medal of the Governor General of Canada and winner of the Canadian Music Competition.

Pierre-Richard Aubin performs regularly in concerts as soloist and chamber musician. He has performed in various concert series throughout the province, and attended a concert tour for Jeunesses Musicales du Canada as a duo with violinist Judy Kang. He has been guest soloist of symphony orchestras in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and Estuary, and he has played with the Gatineau Symphony Orchestra. Mr Aubin recorded for television, film, and for the record company ATMA with bassoonist Michel Bettez.

Pierre-Richard Aubin was accompanist at the University of Montreal and McGill University. He also worked for several years for the winds and strings summer course at the Camp musical des Laurentides and the week of Vocal Arts music camp at the Camp musical du Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean. Since the summer of 2010, he is pianist at the Domaine Forget.