Kap curlers fare well in Hit, Draw, Tap competition
Colin Power claimed second place in the Northern Ontario Provincial Hit, Draw, Tap competition
Recently, several Kapuskasing Little Rocks curlers participated in the Northern Ontario Provincial Hit, Draw, Tap competition and met with considerable results.
Age 6-8
1st Liam Nephin from Geraldton
2nd Colin Power from Kapuskasing
3rd Carson Goss from Kapuskasing
Age 9-11
1st Brendan Rajala from Sudbury
Tied for 2nd Alex Buttery from Sudbury
Tied for 2nd Riley Kautzman from Sudbury
3rd Brandon Geno from Kapuskasing
Age 12-14
1st Lauren Rajala from Sudbury
2nd Alexa Lapointe from Longlac
3rd Dallas Burgess from Kakabeka
Age 15-17
1st Connor Mangoff from Thunder Bay
2nd Sean Maurik from Thunder Bay
3rd Jason Bennett from Thunder Bay
Hit, Draw and tap or “HDT” as we like to call it, is a youth skills competition where kids age 6-13 compete as individuals. HDT will group kids into three different age categories, and perform three different shots, a “Hit,” a “Draw” and a “Tap.”
The difficulty of the skills are modified based on the age of the child.
Participants competed within their local clubs – and repeated each skill five times for a total score that was compared against others in the province on a “Provincial Leaderboard” – the Top 10 curlers in each age group + ties qualified for the Hit Draw and Tap Provincial Championship, which was held in Cobourg on February 4, 2017 as part of the Men’s Tankard/Women’s Scotties Provincial Championships.
The Kapuskasing club winners chose to submit their results via video, rather than travel to Cobourg.