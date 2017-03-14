Recently, several Kapuskasing Little Rocks curlers participated in the Northern Ontario Provincial Hit, Draw, Tap competition and met with considerable results.

Age 6-8

1st Liam Nephin from Geraldton

2nd Colin Power from Kapuskasing

3rd Carson Goss from Kapuskasing

Age 9-11

1st Brendan Rajala from Sudbury

Tied for 2nd Alex Buttery from Sudbury

Tied for 2nd Riley Kautzman from Sudbury

3rd Brandon Geno from Kapuskasing

Age 12-14

1st Lauren Rajala from Sudbury

2nd Alexa Lapointe from Longlac

3rd Dallas Burgess from Kakabeka

Age 15-17

1st Connor Mangoff from Thunder Bay

2nd Sean Maurik from Thunder Bay

3rd Jason Bennett from Thunder Bay

Hit, Draw and tap or “HDT” as we like to call it, is a youth skills competition where kids age 6-13 compete as individuals. HDT will group kids into three different age categories, and perform three different shots, a “Hit,” a “Draw” and a “Tap.”

The difficulty of the skills are modified based on the age of the child.

Participants competed within their local clubs – and repeated each skill five times for a total score that was compared against others in the province on a “Provincial Leaderboard” – the Top 10 curlers in each age group + ties qualified for the Hit Draw and Tap Provincial Championship, which was held in Cobourg on February 4, 2017 as part of the Men’s Tankard/Women’s Scotties Provincial Championships.

The Kapuskasing club winners chose to submit their results via video, rather than travel to Cobourg.