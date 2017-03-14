The Kapuskasing atom Ice Hawks have replicated the feat of their novice counterparts, as they this weekend were crowned Northern Ontario Hockey Association champions after a thrilling final held at the Kap RCC on Sunday.

The Hawks would go undefeated through the round-robin portion of the tournament, defeating Nickel City 3-2, West Nipissing 5-3 and Elliot Lake 8-0.

In the semi-finals, the Kap club would once again meet Nickel City. This meeting between the two would prove to be another hotly contested affair, with the Hawks edging the visitors out by a 2-0 score.

From there, it was off to the finals and a showdown with the Temiskaming Shores Puck Hounds.

The entire game would be a seesaw battle which saw the Hounds take the lead, only to have the Hawks score the equalizer – a scenario, which would play out a couple of times during the game.

At the end of regulation, the game would be tied 2-2, which would mean sudden death overtime would be needed to decide a champion.

There, it would be Mats Courchesne who would play the hero, potting the overtime winner with a beautiful backhand past eh Hounds’ keeper.

With the regional championship now secured, the atom club will head to the atom “A” Ontario Hockey Federation provincial championships, to be held in Woodstock, April 7-9.