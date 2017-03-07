Two charged with trafficking near Hearst

On March 1, 2017, at approximately 4:45 p.m., members of the Hearst Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act (HTA) violation on Highway 11 in Studholme Township.

Police investigation revealed that the two males in the vehicle were in the possession of a controlled substance. Police located and seized various types of controlled substances with a combined estimated street value of $40 000 as well as drug paraphernalia.

A 27-year-old Kelowna, British Columbia man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Over 3kg (Marihuana) contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Fentanyl 4(1) CDSA

Driving While Disqualified contrary to section 259(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) CC



A 25-year-old Kelowna, British Columbia man was arrested and charged with the following offences: