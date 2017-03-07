St.Pat's hosts Public Speaking competition

After a cancelled first attempt due to inclement weather, St.Patrick's School hosted its annual Public Speaking competition on Feb.28 despite the fierce winter storm raging outside.

The evening saw 19 of 24 students, who were class room winners, give a speech before the gymnasium of fellow students, teachers, and judges.

“Public speaking has become a tradition at St. Pat’s, because we, the staff, strongly believe in the value and benefits of being able to speak confidently in public,” said school principal Gretchen Morgan. “It is also one of the important links we have to our Royal Canadian Legion.”

Every year all students from grade 1 to grade 8 are tasked with writing and delivering a story or speech in French or English to present before their classmates.

“For some, this is a dreaded task while others thrive on the challenge and competition associated with this contest,” she said. “Public speaking is a confidence-building opportunity but not an easy one.”

Taking the top spots this year were:

Primary (Gr. 1-3)

Hayden Marin - Grade 3 (gold)

Sarah Card - Grade 3 (silver)

Lydia Lebel - Grade 2 (bronze)

Junior (Gr. 4-6)

Jared Duncan - Grade 4 (gold)

Vincent Papineau - Grade 6 (silver)

Rory Stewart - Grade 4 (bronze)

Intermediate (Gr. 7-8)

Sydney Denney - Gr. 7 (gold)

Macy Piche - Gr. 7 (silver)

Grace Granum - Gr. 7 (bronze)

“We are very proud of our students, and thankful to our teachers and parents for taking this task seriously and for spending many hours at school and at home to prepare for this event.”

All first and second place winners will be competing at the Legion this week.