Pool project on hold “indefinitely”

After long discussions and financial challenges ahead, Kapuskasing Council decided to suspend the New Pool Project indefinitely.

This decision was unanimously supported after a series of budget review meetings, which resulted in a continuous review of municipal priorities and infrastructure projects.

At this time, the municipality says it must significantly reduce operational and capital expenses in order to present a balanced budget.

In a press release issued this past Friday, the Town of Kapuskasing stated council and staff are diligently working at identifying cost savings across the board and set priorities for the next few years.

"We have to be fiscally responsible to our citizens and this decision was a difficult one to make,” said Mayor Alan Spacek. “A complete review of all essential and non-essential services will be undertaken as the municipality faces significant financial pressures. This is the right thing to do in order to set priorities when considering all our infrastructure such as roads, facilities and services.”

The municipality stated recent events have led to significant cost increases. One of the major contributing factors affecting the municipality's financial position is the successful appeal for a reduction in assessment of our major industry resulting in a net loss of approximately $500,000 in tax revenues. Also contributing to the financial hardships are the increasing costs of service delivery.

"The New Pool Fundraising and Construction Committee was certainly very disappointed after hearing the news this week and we must commend them on the hard work that each member contributed to the project in such short time. The fundraising efforts were by far the most progressive and impressive part of the project as the enthusiasm and the driving power to bring this project to life was at the heart of the committee. It is very difficult to bring such empowerment to halt,” commented Spacek. “It is also noteworthy to acknowledge the strong support for the new pool project and the generous contributions made from the residents, groups and businesses of the area.”

All cash contributions made to the new pool project will be refunded immediately.

Kapuskasing council said it recognizes that recreational facilities are an integral part of the community that enhances the quality of life, but it also knows that being fiscally responsible is of utmost importance. Council also stated undertaking multi-million-dollar infrastructure projects at this time would simply put more financial pressures on the municipality and could compromise other services.