NOHA championship in Kap this weekend

Kapuskasing will play host to the atom Northern Ontario Hockey Association championships this weekend.

The best teams from across the region will converge on the Kap RCC for the chance to earn a berth in the Ontario Hockey Federation provincial championships.

The atom Hawks first hit the ice on Friday at 4:40 p.m. against the Nickel City North Stars.

From there, they will play twice on Saturday.

First up is a game against West Nipissing at 12:30 p.m. Their last game of the qualifying round goes later that afternoon, when the Hawks take on the Elliot Lake Jr. Wildcats at 4:50 p.m.

The tournament’s semi-finals and finals will be held Sunday.