Mattice man succumbs to crash injuries

On February 17, 2017 at 9:18 p.m., the Hearst OPP responded to a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) collision on Northern Corridor du Nord (NCDN) trail L151, approximately 20 kilometers north of Bernard Road in Opasatika.

The driver, 67-year-old Gaetan Tremblay of Mattice, was traveling on the trail and lost control. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries and has since died.

The investigation is ongoing.