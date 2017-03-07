Kap to host agriculture symposium

The Northeast Community Network will be hosting an agricultural symposium entitled Cultivating the Great Claybelt, which will be held on March 30th and 31st, at the Centre régional de Loisirs culturels inc. in Kapuskasing. This agriculture symposium will provide a setting to learn about the growing agricultural opportunities in Northeastern Ontario.

The NeCN is expecting to host approximately 200 delegates from both northern and southern Ontario. Attendees will include producers, consumers, investors and entrepreneurs, agri-businesses, government representatives, and more.

Speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions will focus on building awareness, sharing research, and providing best practices for the thriving and promising future of farming in the north.

The schedule includes key themes such as technological advancements; land evaluation and inventory; research and development; beef production and expansion; programs, financing and support; and, the challenges and successes of agriculture producers in the region.

Additionally, delegates will be treated to catering with an emphasis on local food products, which will be used to highlight the agricultural abundance in the area.

The symposium is being held in response to the increased business development and interest in agricultural activities in northeastern Ontario, and is building off success of the previous NeCN symposium.

“ Since the last agricultural symposium in 2013, significant investments and successes have been realized in agriculture in northeastern Ontario, but the strong growth in the sector is far from over. It is expected that the sector will see increased activity and demand for agri-food products will continue to grow,” explained Antoine Vézina, Chair of the NeCN Agriculture Committee. “We look forward to seeing local community members attend the symposium.”