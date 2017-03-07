Hearst joins ParticipACTION 150

Article Submitted

The Hearst Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with the Hearst Economic Development Corporation are proud to join ParticipACTION 150 as part of Canada's 150th Anniversary Celebrations.

In order to celebrate in our own way, a contest is launched with the schools and the population to know which will succeed in completing the most of the 150 activities by September 26, 2017. Prizes will be given to the participants / winners.

People are also invited to like our Facebook page, Hearst ParticipACTION 150. This page will serve as a platform to share the activities for those entering the contest. Everyone is invited to upload their pictures and videos that show the activities they have practiced. In addition, you will find information and videos on less known activities.

Finally, you can register for the contest by clicking on the registration link.

Actors Sara Hennessey and Alphé Gagné were chosen as ambassadors for the 150 activities. They will visit the communities across the country and share their adventure by trying the 150 activities. We are pleased to welcome them to Hearst on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the track and field grounds of Hearst Catholic High School.