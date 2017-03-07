This past weekend 16 teams in the atom and pee wee divisions took over the Kap RCC for the annual Kapuskasing Caisse Populaire Hockey Tournament.

Action was fast and furious all weekend long, and in the end, two teams from each division would vie for championship gold.

Here are how things turned out:

Dubreuilville bobcats at 1st: The Dubreuville Bobcats were the best of the best in the atom division, taking home the gold.

The Hearst Villa squad put in a valiant effort, earning them a silver in the atom division.

The Shumacher Sharks would prove to be the class of the pee wee division, taking home the gold.

Cochrane’s B&W Auto squad took second in the pee wee division, taking home a silver medal. TIMES PHOTOS/Kevin Anderson