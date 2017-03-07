Flyers’ Parent selected to Team NOHA

The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) in conjunction with the Great North Midget League (GNML) is pleased to announce the 19 players (2 goaltenders, 7 defencemen, 10 forwards), born in the year 2001 who have been selected to participate at the OHL Cup to be held from March 15 to 20, 2017 at the Scotiabank Pond in Mississauga.

Among the forwards selected, is Mathieu Parent of the Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers.

In his rookie campaign with the Model Town’s “AAA” club, Parent had 13 goals and 16 assists in 36 games.