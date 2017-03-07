CSCDGR considering school consolidation scenarios

With student numbers down across its schools in Kapuskasing, the French-Catholic board, Conseil Scolaire Catholique des Grandes Rivières (CSDGR), is looking at three different scenarios it has termed a “school consolidation”.

This stems from a directive from the Ministry of Education to schools across the province to maximize usage of their existing structure.

To that end, the board held an information session for stakeholders last week, to go over the possible scenarios.

Option one, would involve having students from junior kindergarten through Gr. 6 housed at Jacques Cartier and André Cary schools, while Cité des Jeunes would house students from Gr. 7 through Gr. 12.

Option 2, would see all junior kindergarten through Gr. 1 students housed at Jacques Cartier, with Gr. 2 through Gr. 6 students going to André Cary. Once again, students in Gr. 7 through Gr. 12 would once again under this scenario, be sent to Cité des Jeunes.

The final option would see all students from junior kindergarten through Gr. 12 relocated to Cité des Jeunes and the closure of both Jacques Cartier and André Cary.

Parents of students in the CSCDGR’s system are being encouraged to visit the link listed below as soon as possible, to complete a short survey and let their thoughts on the options be known.

Make your way to: https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/CSCDGR-parents in order to participate in the survey.