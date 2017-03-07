Mobile marketing business Zip Dandy will soon be represented in Kapuskasing through agent Colette Goulet.

The business provides a variety of tools and features to help small businesses with new marketing methods.

“We offer a lot of tools such as text to win, text to save text to screen, kiosk builder programs, loyalty programs, appointment managers, mobile coupons, shipping deals, and more,” said Goulet.



She said that she has been interested in the industry for over three years now, but the opportunity did not present itself until earlier this year.

In order to facilitate the new start up, representatives of Zip Dandy will be giving presentations on March 9 at the Travelodge Motel.

“The presentations will focus on describing what the business is, and they will be demonstrating three of the tools we offer,” she said. “Text to win, the kiosk builder, and a third one will be receiving an in-depth look as to how they work.”

For more information text 71441 and the name ColetteVG.

“This will help small businesses catch up to some big box businesses in marketing.”