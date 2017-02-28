Kapuskasing celebrates Winter Carnival

The Model Town had an assortment of things going on last weekend as Kapuskasing celebrated Winter Carnival.

To mark the occasion this year, various groups and organizations held breakfasts, suppers, a concert, kids activities and more.

From a concert featuring the local talent of Small Town Liberation Project, to the classic traditional Canadian Supper held by the Filles d'Isabelle at Immaculate Conception, to various games and activities set up for youth there was something for everyone.