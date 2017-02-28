Flyers split at home, force game five

Heartbreak and triumph – that was the story this past weekend as the Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers took on the North Bay Trappers in games three and four of their best-of-five playoff series at the Kap RCC.

Friday, the Flyers and Trappers would blank the first period in front of a nearly full house at the RCC. It wouldn’t be until the second frame that the two would exchange goals with Sam Bourdages scoring for the home side early in the period and Ian Denomme replying for the Trappers at about the halfway point.

The teams would continue to work through the third period tied at 1-1 and appeared to be heading to overtime, when Payton Vescio banked in a shocker off of a Kap defender to with 46 seconds left in regulation to give the Trappers a 2-1 win and a 2-1 series lead.

With no time to dwell on Friday’s loss and their backs against the wall, the Flyers came out on a mission Saturday, dictating the pace and dominating the play for most of the game.

Jacob Comeau would get the scoring off to a start for the Flyers in the first period, which seemed to give the Flyers confidence heading into the second frame where they would find the back of the net twice more.

The home club would add another pair in the third period to blank the Trappers 5-0, to the delight of another solid home crowd.

Sam Bourdages led the Flyers in scoring on the day, picking up a goal and three assists.

Also of special note, was the play of net minder Nicholas Dubé, who was spectacular in both games, despite posting a 1-1 record for the weekend.

The Flyers were scheduled to hit the road for a fifth and deciding game in North Bay on Monday night, however no results from that game were available as of press time.

