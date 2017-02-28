Direct Funding Program to grow

A program designed to help keep people independent despite illness and disability has received an additional $5 million of funding from the Ministry of Health.

The Direct Funding program, offered through the Cochrane, Temiskaming, Algoma, and Manitoulin districts through the Disability Resource Centre For Independent Living in Kapuskasing helps provide care and services to allow people to remain at home and in charge.

“The program has been in place for about 20 years,” said Jennifer Marchand, Executive Director of the Disability Resource Centre, said. “It started off as a small pilot program with only a handful of participants but over the past two decades it has grown into such an incredible provincial program that supports over 900 people in the province.”

The Direct Funding Program offers individuals the control in the hiring and scheduling of their attendants, and in doing so becomes their employer.

“This program is just rooted in control and flexibility,” Marchand said. “Which is something you don't often see with these type of health services. So the fact that an individual can choose who they hire and who comes into their home and provides their services and has the control and ability to do that is really empowering for people, we essentially put people in the driver's seat for this program.”

She said that here in the local district, around 70 people are funded on the program.

“Some of them have been on the program since its inception and some of them have just recently been funded on the program, so we have a wide range of people in age, in experience on the program.”

When asked what the additional funding will be put towards, Marchand said that she hopes that it will help shorten wait lists.



“We want to be able to shorten the lists and bring people on at a faster pace.”



During the programs infancy it held a seven year wait list before growing over the years and shortening it significantly.

“Over the years as the program has grown and the injection of funding from the Ministry of Health, we have been able to shorten that wait list significantly to where its relatively under a year from the time when people submit an application to when they get on the program.”

In order to qualify for the program, participants must be capable of interviewing, training, hiring and if necessary, firing attendants and handling the financial and reporting duties of an employer and participants must account for expenditures and complete a quarterly report, as well as submit an application.

“For more information about the program we're a phone call away at our Centre at 705-335-8778, but we also made a website: http://www.dfontario.ca/ to help guide people through the information and application process,” Marchand said. “We also have toll free numbers that people can contract: 1-800-236-7417, and the application is downloadable off the website.”

“I'm really proud to be part of the program, you can see the impact it has on families,” she said. “It's just wonderful to see when the right services are in place, how everything else can fall into place with individuals and their families.”