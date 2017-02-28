Curling club offering school program

For a sixth consecutive season, the Kapuskasing Curling Club is offering its School Curling Program to area students from grades four to eight.

Thanks to generous donations from ten enterprises and organisations that serve the region, the club accumulated sufficient funds to offer the sessions free of charge to local schools. The Rotary Club of Kapuskasing, the Kap Ringette Association, Lecours Motor Sales, les Chevaliers de Colomb Conseil #2777, Branch 85 of the Royal Canadian Legion, Traductions Qualité Translations, Atlantic Power Corporation, Trans Canada, La Caisse Populaire de Kapuskasing and Dr. Michel Gravel contributed.

Their donations will cover all costs related to the program.

In early November, all area elementary schools were invited to register their students. Within eight days, the sixteen available weeks were booked, one class per week. Approximately 220 participants, from sixteen classes, from five different schools are taking part this season.

As part of the program, sixteen hours are spent in the classroom and sixty-four hours take place on the ice. Students are initiated to the sport of curling in a secure environment. They learn the correct use of equipment, proper warm-up exercises, appropriate conduct and basic skills.

Each class follows a one-hour session at school, offered by instructor David Guay, to prepare students before they head to the curling club. Participants then spend two separate two-hour on-ice sessions, under the direction of the instructor and his volunteer assistants.

During the first session, students are initiated to the basics or review basic skills. One volunteer is assigned to eight students during this lesson.

During the second session, the newly initiated classes continue with the basics while the more advanced classes compete. One volunteer is assigned to each team of four students during the games.