Bonaly, Biver visit Model Town for seminar

It isn’t every day that skaters in Northern Ontario, let alone Kapuskasing, have the opportunity to train with a former solo Olympian and a U.S. Figure Skating (UFSC) Gold Medalist in Moves, Freestyle, Pairs, Compulsory Dance and Solo Free Dance .

Yet, that is exactly what happened in late February, when Surya Bonaly and Peter Biver made their way to the Model Town to offer their first-ever seminar in Canada.

“ This is the first time we’ve been asked to come to Canada so we were eager to come,” said Bonaly. “There is a great ambience here and good kids who are eager to learn, which is great. It’s also given me a chance to speak some French (Bonaly is from France), which I often times don’t get to do because I coach so much in the United States now.”

Bonaly worked with skaters from across the region on different elements, including jumps, spins and skating techniques.

Biver, who in addition to his other accolades and qualifications, is also a specialist in fishing pole harness training, spent the weekend helping skaters with their jumping techniques.

“ It’s been fun,” he said. “The kids were really wide-eyed because they hadn’t seen a fishing pole harness before, let alone tried one, but they were all very enthusiastic about trying it out.”

Biver said he greatly enjoys coaching and the opportunity it provides him to pass along the knowledge of the sport he has gathered through years of competition and instructing.

“ The most rewarding part about coaching is finding the right language to communicate to a youngster how the technique works and then they’re able to execute that,” he commented. “It’s not always about the most gifted skaters. When any of them are able to achieve because they gave it their all, it’s better than a gold medal. That’s what I love about coaching and those are the things you remember as a coach. It’s so rewarding. It’s the greatest feeling.”

Biver said understanding how each student learns is one of the biggest challenges for any coach.

“ You have to develop a rapport with them and you have to understand how they learn and to work through whatever physical and/or mental limitations are present in that skater so they can achieve their best results,” said Biver. “It’s a journey. It teaches them life skills like persistence, dedication, work ethic and to bring a smile and a positive attitude to each day. With that, you can achieve so much.”

Both Bonaly and Biver said the small-town vibe of their first visit to Canada also provided a very positive atmosphere.

“ I think it’s almost better to come teach into a small town, because the participants are really into it,” said Bonaly. “Sometimes, you go to bigger centres, where they often have the opportunity to train with former Olympians and other specialists and it becomes the norm… no big deal. They’re spoiled and they don’t appreciate it as much. Here, that’s not the case. The kids look forward to the opportunity.”

Kapuskasing Figure Skating Club president, Natacha Grant, said she was extremely impressed with the duo’s teaching techniques.

“ It’s amazing,” said Grant. “Because of the reputation Surya has on the ice, I was expecting her to be a bit more brash, but she’s very soft-spoken and laid back, but when she gets on the ice, she’s all business. Peter has been amazing too. The fact that he does the fishing pole harness, something we’ve never seen here, just brings the training to a whole new level.