CDSSAB issue rears its head at NEOMA

With new proposed funding apportionment model for the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) passing at the board level by a 10-4 vote on Thursday, there was a decided tension in the air at Friday’s Northeastern Ontario Municipalities Association (NEOMA) meeting held in Kapuskasing.

It would all come to a head during the afternoon session, when Cochrane mayor, Peter Politis was allowed to speak on the CDSSAB issue, after having it added to the NEOMA agenda earlier in the day.

“The model from the City of Timmins, while I know the intention is to create a fairer model, is not about being a fair model. The model that’s on the table right now is about manipulating costs in the region and putting them on the back of three municipalities – Kapuskasing, Cochrane and Hearst – so that others can get rewarded enough to support the model that will provide a premium back to the larger member, which is the City of Timmins.”

Under the new model, Timmins mayor Steve Black has stated each municipality would be charged their basic cost of their services to the CDSSAB.

After that he said, “A reduction factor would be applied” to the municipalities based on the size of the population. The first level would be for communities smaller than 2,000 persons. Next would be communities with populations between 2,001 and 4,500.

Black said the bigger municipalities would pick up the cost of the reduction from the smaller municipalities. He said this formula would see a cost reduction for nine of the municipalities including Timmins.

The three largest communities after Timmins — being Kapuskasing, Hearst and Cochrane — would share the cost burden for the smaller communities.

Timmins would see a savings $1.1 million.

Cochrane would pay roughly $336,000 more; Hearst would pay $438,000 more and Kapuskasing would pay $1,181,800 more. All the other communities would get money back.

Currently the amount a community contributes to its DSSAB is based on the value of its assessment, its taxation, Kapuskasing mayor Alan Spacek has previously stated was chosen because it is the best measure of community’s ability to pay.

The assessment formula is currently used by all but one DSSAB in the province.

“The factors that are put inside the model being proposed by the City of Timmins for different-sized municipalities aren’t based on science or assessment,” continued Politis. “They’re based on factors that are arbitrarily picked by the City of Timmins that they thought were appropriate.

“The other thing that’s curious about the model is we’re taking smaller municipalities and we’re segregating them off and providing them this factor to save them through assessment, which has been (Timmins’) beef to begin with.

“Assessment is a way to calculate those who can pay and those who can’t pay. Those who can pay, pay more. Those who can’t pay, pay less. If you look at any block in a municipality, you have some who make more money than others, whose homes are worth more than the house next to them, but they get the same services.

“There’s a gap between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ and in our society we’ve decided to narrow that gap as much as we can by having those who can afford to pay a little more in taxes to do so, so those who can’t afford it will be OK.

“What’s being proposed is like going to all of our taxpayers and telling them they’re all going to pay the same taxes on a per capita basis. If you were paying $7,000 in taxes, you’re now paying $3,000 and if you were paying $1,000 you’re going to have to pay $3,000 too. So those who are making more money are going to make more money and those who can’t afford to pay for some things to some degree are now going to have to pay more. That’s what we’re trying to avoid.

“(The City of Timmins’) model is not based on what’s fair, it’s based on how to get money to those we need to vote for us to make sure this resolution passes. To us this isn’t an approach that people who say ‘We’re a family. We work together. We support each other because we know our regional interests are bigger than our individual interests, that we speak in one voice… this is not an approach for that. This is a strong term, but I believe it’s an appropriate one: This is the equivalent of blood money.”

Timmins mayor, Steve Black was permitted time to respond to the Cochrane mayor’s comments.

“We’ve had three previous efforts to change the model,” he said. “Of the discounts for the smaller municipalities, Timmins would pick up 73 per cent of the cost.

“Since the creation of the DSSAB in 1999, the total municipal levy at the DSSAB has gone up $1.5 million. The City of Timmins’ levy has gone up $1.8 million. So we can discuss who’s risen by what in percentages or we can put some numbers behind it.

“There are small communities here that do not have an EMS hub in their community. If you live in Fauquier, your EMS responds from Smooth Rock Falls. If you live in Mattice, your EMS responds from Hearst. If you live in any of the small communities around Kapuskasing, your EMS responds from Kapuskasing. The only EMS calls that matter are life and death calls. You want to talk about your community having EMS services? You don’t – not when it matters. Yet you’re expected to buy into a model where the concept is the same payments for the same services.

“The City of Timmins is in a position where it can’t support additional services at the DSSAB. It won’t and it can’t. It’s just not justified anymore,” continued Black. “The average taxes per household in Kapuskasing, Hearst and Cochrane is between $2,350 and $2,500. In Timmins, it’s $3,000. Our residents don’t have the ability to pay any more.

“And if we’re going to go with the theory of blood money, there’s blood money on the table either way today. Either you’re taking it from one or you’re taking it from the others. You have to look at it from your community’s perspective and determine what is fair.

“If the result of that is that you believe the City of Timmins you can soak the most blood out of, that’s fine. But I want you to consider all of the regional organizations like NEOMA, which is paid for 55 percent by Timmins and think of those as a region when we come back to the table.

“It was voted on by the board 10-4. You each have a representative on that board that you sent, who supported at the board,” continued Black. “What I ask you all to do is to look at this funding model and ask yourselves how it impacts your taxpayers? What EMS coverage do you have? What types of projects do you have? How do these dollars benefit you to put toward those projects.

“This is an important crossroads and I can say it has gotten ugly over the last year and a half. No other community has put another model on the table to work on in all of that time. People say we’re giving them ultimatums but no community has come to the table to say ‘let’s work on this model we have’ or ‘here’s another model to consider’. It has not happened. Now, because we get to the point where enough communities benefit from a model that it may carry that some are putting on the table that if this passes the region falls apart. If the region falls apart, it’s because the leaders of the region let it fall apart.”