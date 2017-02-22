Kapuskasing Cadets heading to National Competition

Three cadets from the 1635 Kapuskasing Army Cadets claimed medals at the recent provincial biathlon competition, with two of them heading to the national competition.

Cadet Maxine Parent and MCpl Elisabeth Trottier claimed second place and the silver medal in Relay, while CWO Madison Giasson claimed the gold medal in Youth Female. Of the three, Cadet Parent and MCpl Trottier will be advancing to the national competition held at the end of the month alongside CWO Amanda Robinson as staff.

“It was my first year here, and I got one month of training,” said Cadet Parent. “It was really fun for the first time, and I got really lucky.”



For Cadet Parent, she said she had begun training in September, and was exuberant upon hearing the news.

“It felt really good, I was really surprised that I got there and I was really happy, I was so excited the whole bus ride home.”

For MCpl Trottier, the event marked the first time she made it to the provincial level of the competition, but her second year of competing.

“Last year I did really well too, however I wasn't able to advance due to being on a mixed team,” she said. “This year I had a female partner so I was able to go further to the provincial level and now onto national.”

MCpl Trottier shared in her partner's excitement.



“I was kind of freaking out,” she shared. “When they said our name after the award ceremony and saying who was going to national, I turned around and I looked at her and started jumping around and hugging her, I was so happy.”

The two expressed their thanks to the coaches who helped them.

“I'm thankful for Coach Ziggy and Denise,” said Trottier. “They help us out a lot. They bring us shooting every weekend and we ski four times a week. I'd also like to thank Josh, he's a really good skier and he helps us with our techniques.”

While CWO Giasson finished first in her category, she will not be proceeding to the next level of the competition.

“I want to say a big thank you to anyone who's helped out with the Cadets and that getting your kids into Cadets and the biathlon is really worth it.”



She expressed her hopes that in next year's season she'll be able to help coach due to no longer being able to compete.

“This is my last year, and although I didn't make it to nationals, there are endless opportunities for me now.”