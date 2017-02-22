Hawks freeze out Eskis in playoff opener

The Kapuskasing Ice Hawks midget “A” squad got its post-season off to a great start at home this past Thursday, as they took a 1-0 lead in their series against the Iroquois Falls Eskimos.

The Hawks started strong, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. From there, the two squads would exchange goals frequently, with the Kap club coming out on the good end of a 5-2 score.

Matt Hall potted a pair of goals for the home team, as did Alex Lapointe. Keegan Chubb had a pair of assists in the effort and Connor Johnson picked up the win between the pipes.

Game two of the series was scheduled for earlier this week in Iroquois Falls, however no results from that game were available as of press time.

Game three of the series goes tonight (Thursday) at the Kap RCC. Game time is 7:30 p.m.