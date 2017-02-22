Del Guidice, Grant readying for provincial stage

Two young Kapuskasing Figure Skating Club members are readying for what they hope will be the performances of their young careers.

Geneviève Del Guidice and Naza Grant will head to Skate Ontario Championships, March 17-22, in Port Colborne, Ontario.

Both girls say they are working hard on perfecting their respective routines in hopes of putting out solid skates.

“I’m anxious to go out and see if I can do better at that level than I have before,” said Grant, who will be making her third appearance at the provincials, competing in the Pre-Juvenile – Under 11 category.

“I’m very excited, but nervous too,” said Del Guidice, who will compete in the Stars 7 – Short Program. “I’ve never skated at provincials, so I don’t know what the competition is like. I’m glad I have Naza going with me because she’s been there before and knows what it’s like.”

The girls said while they were happy with their recent StarSkate performances in Sault Ste. Marie, that they both feel they can improve on their results.

Lily Beaupré-Hachez, who coaches both girls, said both girls should expect tough competition.

“They’re going to have to keep a good attitude and work on a couple of jumps where they have some inconsistency,” said Hachez. “They’re each going to be skating against the 11 other top skaters across the province. Naza knows what she’s heading into. The competition is fierce. For Gen, it’s always helpful when there are other skaters from your home club there with you.”