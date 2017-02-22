Dealers Association donates $3,000 to Hospital Aux.

The Northern Ontario Automobile Association donated $3,000 to the Sensenbrenner Hospital Auxiliary on Feb.17.

“The three dealers in Kapuskasing: Val Albert, Eastview, and Lecour Motor Sales, got together and had a curling bonspiel for all of the automotive dealers in Northern Ontario,” said Jean Lecours. “We decided to donate the profits from the event we held in 2016 and we chose the Kapuskasing Sensenbrenner Hospital Auxiliary to donate to.”



Present of the Auxiliary Wendy Guillemette expressed her thanks for the contribution.

“It is very much appreciated from the group.”