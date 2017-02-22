Carignan case proceeding

The case in which Kapuskasing resident Patrick Carignan who is charged with murdering 24-year-old Moonbeam woman, Emanuelle D’amours in February, 2015, is headed back to court on March 22, after the accused recently retained new council.

Carignan has hired North Bay lawyer Graham Clark to represent him in the case, which is now scheduled for pre-trial in Cochrane, Ontario.

The pre-trial proceedings had been completed with Carignan’s previous lawyer, Sharon Sabourin, who brought an application to the Superior Court of Justice to remove herself as his solicitor of record, which was granted by Justice Robin Tremblay on Oct. 31, 2016.

The Crown will now have to go through the same process with Mr. Clark, so he may be made privy to the same evidence, which was presented while Ms Sabourin was Carignan’s solicitor of record.

The reason or reasons for Sabourin’s decision are under sealed record.