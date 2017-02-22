Brunet case headed to trial
The case involving Kapuskasing man Shawn Brunet, who is charged among other offences with arson with disregard for human life, is headed to trial in Cochrane on March 27, in Cochrane Superior Court.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
The charges against Brunet stem from an investigation by the James Bay Detachment Crime Unit of the OPP, assisted by the OPP North East Region Crime Prevention and Investigation Unit, the OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS), OPP Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), OPP Technological Crime Unit, and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM), into a series of arsons and online death threats that occurred between April 13, 2015 and May 10, 2015 in the Town of Kapuskasing.