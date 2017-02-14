In order to compete in this championship meet in Sault-Ste-Marie, swimmers needed to qualify by achieving time standards. Ten members of KapSwim earned the privilege to participate and faced-off against 13 other clubs. The end result was a tie for 5th place in podium finishes.

Top 3 finishers were Nicola Girouard on the boys’ side, and Danika Ethier, Kaylee LaSalle, Audrey Lepage, Madison Smith and Laurence Trottier on the girls’ side. Girls relay teams also earned two 3rd place finishes.

Also competing in this meet were Audrey Dallaire, Sarah Ethier, Raphaelle Gendron and Myriam Lepage.

Up next for the club: younger swimmers will travel to Kirkland Lake on February 26 to participate and the second Top Fish event of the season.