Fun for the whole family

The gymnasium at Coeur du Nord was filled with sights and sound of merriment as the Rooted Youth Ministry group and members of Abundant Life hosted a family fun night on Feb.10.

“We had a really good turnout,” organizer Sarah Coombs said. “I'm surprised because it was so cold outside, and with the snowstorm, I thought people would be staying home and keeping warm, but I'm impressed with the amount of kids we got tonight.”

Some of the evening's lineup included balloon animals, photo booths for kids to dress up in costumes and pose for a picture, face painting, and more.

“There's lemonade, iced tea, and popcorn,” Coombs said. “We have a colouring table, frisbee toss, basketball games, a game of Plinko and spin the wheel is set up, and we also have a bouncy castle.”

The Family Fun Night was planned by members of the Rooted Youth Ministry, Coombs said.



“They've been planning this for a couple of months now, they just wanted to show God's love to the community so thats what they were doing,” she shared. “They prepared all of the games and put them into action.”