Flyers sweep Cubs in round one

The Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers are off to the second round of the Great North Midget League playoffs after completing a sweep of the New Liskeard Cubs in the first round.

The Flyers met the Cubs at the Kap RCC in the first game of a best-of-three series Friday night.

After a feeling-out process in the first period, which seemed to have both teams leery of making the first mistake, the pace picked up in the last two frames.

League goal scoring champion Sam Bourdages would get the Kap club on the board in the second period with a beautiful short-handed tally, then would add a second in the final frame, en route to a 2-0 Flyers win.

Saturday, the Flyers would hit the road for the second game of the series.

Once again, the two teams would skate to doughnuts after one period of play, with the opening salvo not coming until mid-way through the second, when Jesse Casonato picked up his first of the playoffs.

The third period however, would see the Flyers score early and often, with Mathieu Parent kicking things off, followed by a pair of goals from Sebastien Despatie and Casonato picking up his second in a 5-0.

Nicholas Dubé was between the pipes for the Flyers in both games, picking up a pair of shutouts.

The Flyers will face the North Bay Trappers in the second round of post-season play.

The Trappers finished first overall in regular-season play with a 30-5-0-0-1 record, while the Flyers posted a 24-9-0-2-1 record.

Head to head, the Flyers were 2-4 against the Trappers during the 2016-2017 regular season.

Games one and two of the series go in North Bay this Friday and Saturday respectively.

Game three and game four (if necessary) will take place at the Kap RCC the following weekend.

A fifth and deciding game, should it be required, will take place in North Bay.