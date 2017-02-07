Return to form for KapSwim

KapSwim continued its strong season last weekend in Hearst. The club came in first overall with the most podium finishes among the six attending teams.

1st place ribbons:

Dustin Bernard, Ryley Casonato (2), Derek Courchesne (2), Jacob Girouard, Nicola Girouard (2), Kelsy Courchesne, Audrée Dallaire, Danika Ethier (4), Sarah Ethier, Marie-Neige Gendron (2), Kaylee LaSalle (4), Audrey Lepage (2), Alexie Raymond, Madison Smith (6), Laurence Trottier (4).

2nd place ribbons:

D. Bernard (2), R. Casonato (3), J. Girouard (3), N. Girouard, A. Dallaire, Carley Dambrowitz, D. Ethier, S. Ethier (4), K. LaSalle (2), A. Lepage (2), Myriam Lepage (3), Sophie Lepage, Kylie Lincez, L. Trottier (2)

3rd place ribbons:

R. Casonato, D. Courchesne (4), N. Girouard (2), Jessica Boudreau, A. Dallaire, C. Dambrowitz (2), M-N. Gendron (2), Raphaelle Gendron, A. Lepage, M. Lepage, A. Raymond (2)

Relay teams picked up an impressive 7 first place finishes, along with 1 second place and 1 third place award.

Sophie Renaud took off an amazing 14 seconds off her 100m freestyle race. Not to be outdone, Emma McQuade improved her 100m breaststroke by 9 seconds, and Tessa Dambrowitz cut 7 seconds off her 100m back. On the boys’ side, Tyler Laurin shaved 9 seconds off his 100m back.

Swimmers with qualifying times will attend the Dave Kensit Memorial Championship in Sault-Ste-Marie on February 3-5.