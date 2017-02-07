Reasbeck named to Team NOHA staff

The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) and the Great North Midget League (GNML) are proud to announce their Director of Operations, Coaches, and Trainers for Team NOHA at the 2017 OHL Cup and the 2017 OHL Gold Cup.

The Director of Operations for Team NOHA is Stew Gordon . Over his thirty years involved in Minor Hockey, Stew has been involved in just about every capacity. He started out as a member of the Onaping Falls Junior ‘A’ team in 1980, while coaching at every level from Novice to Juvenile since then. For more than ten years, he coached the Rayside Balfour Sabrecats Midget AAA team, and was a founding member of the Nickel City Sons AAA Program. Since that time, Stew was General Manager of the Nickel City Sons Midget AAA Team. He currently is the Deputy Commissioner of the GNML.



The Head Coach of Team NOHA is Kevin Panco . Kevin is currently the Head Coach of the Soo Greyhounds (Midget AAA), a role he has held for two seasons. He is a High Performance 1 “Certified” coach and has a wealth of experience at all levels of hockey. Kevin prides himself on being a skills first coach. This will be Kevin’s first season with Team NOHA.

The Assistant Coaches of Team NOHA are Stephen Surcon and Sheldon Reasbeck . Stephen is currently the Head Coach of the Timmins Majors (Midget AAA) and Timmins North Stars (Peewee AA).

Stephen is a High Performance 1 “Certified” coach. He is an NOHA NCCP Learning Facilitator, delivering the Development 1, Coach Level, Intro to Coach, and Checking Clinics in the Timmins area. This will be Stephen’s first season with Team NOHA.

Sheldon was an Assistant Coach with the Kapuskasing Flyers (Midget AAA) in the 2015-16 season. Sheldon is a Development 1 “Certified” Coach. He is the President of PowerPlay Hockey, a company dedicated to skill and skating development in Northern Ontario. This will be Sheldon’s second season with Team NOHA.



The Trainers of Team NOHA are Lisa Parise and Chris Seguin .

Lisa is currently a Trainer with the Rayside Balfour Canadians of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL). She is a registered nurse and an HTCP Level III Trainer. She has volunteered as a Team Trainer at the last three NOHA Development Weekends. She has also been named to Team NOJHL the past three seasons. This will be Lisa’s first season with Team NOHA.

Chris Seguin is an HTCP Level III Trainer. He has volunteered as a coach and trainer He has volunteered as a Team Trainer at the 2016 NOHA Development Weekend. This will be Chris’ first season with Team NOHA.