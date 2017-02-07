Kapuskasing youth to help give A Push for Change

High school students alongside members of the Ontario Provincial Police from Kapuskasing will be in Riverside Park on Feb.15 to build temporary shelters in support of the Push for Change campaign.

The event is intended to raise awareness about risk factors and vulnerabilities affecting homeless youth while fostering positive connections between the OPP, youth, families, stakeholders and the community said event organizer Constable Stéphanie Bélec.

“So some of our high schools in Kapuskasing they took on this project of making temporary shelters and they'll be setting up in Riverside Park between 11 am and 2 pm,” she said. “ So the students will be staying in the makeshift shelters for a few hours and we're also going to be there in cruisers collecting clothing and food to go to our local food bank and to the Connexion Centre.”



One of the items that Constable Bélec asks to be considered for donation is socks.

“When they were asking places what clothing items they needed, they said that they need socks,” she said. “It is one of the things missing for people in need.”

Push for Change is a national awareness campaign that is focused on ending youth homelessness that began last year when former street youth and heroin addict. Joe Roberts. decided to push a shopping cart across Canada.

“So he started on May 1 2016 in the eastern provinces and now he's making his way through Ontario to raise awareness for that, A push for change.”

The OPP asks that members of the community attend the event, donate, and to show support.