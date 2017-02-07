The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is pleased with provincial announcement on January 30, 2017 to renew the Rural Economic Development (RED) program.

Announced in the 2016 Budget, the RED program was to be suspended and integrated into the Jobs and Prosperity Fund. While we appreciated the government examining ways to improve service delivery and create efficiencies, we were concerned that it would create an environment that would see rural capacity building projects competing for funding against larger projects in urban centres.

“Our rural members have highlighted that there is a continued need for a program that is designed specifically for their geographic and demographic realities,” says Mayor Alan Spacek of Kapuskasing and President of FONOM.

The RED Program is focused solely on rural community economic development projects that will attract investment, create jobs and boost economic growth in rural communities.

“FONOM, along with member communities, requested that the program continue and we thank the government for listening,” said Mayor Alan Spacek. “We look forward to hearing how more communities are benefitting from this funding.”