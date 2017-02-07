The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) attended the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference, which was held as a standalone conference, the first in many years, on January 29-31, 2017 in Toronto.

FONOM met with members of the Provincial Cabinet to address several issues including the need to ensure Ontario Northland is considered a prominent partner within the Province’s future transportation plans for Northern Ontario. FONOM once again raised concerns that energy costs have become unaffordable for residents, industry and municipalities. In addition to Ontario Northland and energy, railway rights-of-way property taxation, bear management, the non-urgent patient transfer system, the delivery of emergency services, and others were discussed.

FONOM also met with members of the PC Caucus and NDP Caucus as well as the Ontario Medical Association.

Delegates also attended information sessions and workshops on a number of important topics such as collaborative community partnerships, active transportation planning, and water and wastewater innovation.

“Municipal conferences such as ROMA provide an opportunity to meet with Ministers and MPPs and raise new issues as well as outstanding issues that we believe have not yet been appropriately addressed,” says Mayor Alan Spacek of Kapuskasing and President of FONOM. “We received overall positive feedback and will hold the government to their commitments,” continued Spacek.