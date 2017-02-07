Flyers begin playoffs at home, Friday

The Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers are set to begin the push for a Great North Midget League championship this weekend, as they welcome the New Liskeard Cubs to the Kap RCC for the first game of the post-season.

The Flyers wrapped up the regular season in a pair of games against the Timmins Majors this past weekend in a home-and-home series, which saw the Kap club outscore the opposition 18-4 over the two games.

Saturday, the Flyers thumped the Majors at the RCC by an 11-1 score. They then hit the road for their final regular season matchup, where they once again won a lopsided 7-3 decision.

The Flyers, who went 24-9-2-1 on the season and picked up points in 16 of the last 17 games of the season, will now look to put a quick end to their first round matchup against the Cubs, who boasted a record of 9-24-1-2 during the regular season.

As an added bonus, with the opportunity to ramp up his stats, the Flyers’ Samuel Bourdages claimed the GNML goal scoring title with 38 markers this season – good enough to average over one goal per game.

Bourdages also picked up over 30 assists this season, which had him finish in third place in overall league scoring.

Game time Friday night is 7 p.m.