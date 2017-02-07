Best Sno-Rovers rally to date: Mangan

The Kap Sno-Rovers are reporting that this past weekend’s annual poker rally was the best in the club’s history -- this according to Sno-Rovers spokesperson Jim Mangan.

“It was great,” said Mangan. “We had 123 participants this year. Usually, we get between 90-100.”

Snowmobilers enjoyed a great day of riding, collecting tickets, which they exchanged at the rally’s headquarters for playing cards to form a poker hand.

Jos Matko took home the grand prize of $695.

Steve Blais (left) finished in second place, taking home a prize of $417.

Tracy Tessier of Smooth Rock Falls took home the third place prize money of $278, but was not on hand to accept his cheque.