Town to install new stops at school crossings

The Town of Kapuskasing is going to be installing two stop signs in an attempt to make the crossing safer for school children.

The Protective Services Committee recommended, and council agreed, to proceed with the installation of two stop signs, one located on the west side of Murdock Avenue across from current sign on Avenue Road east, and one located on the south corner of Aurora Avenue.

“All of the school boards met with us and we were talking about crossing guards, which brought about discussion with regards to a few problematic intersections,” said Town of Kapuskasing CAO, Guylain Baril. “The principal of André Cary brought up the intersection at Murdock and Avenue, saying it had been a longstanding and long talked about issue.”

The concern on the Town’s behalf, said Baril, is that the new stop could back up traffic on Avenue Rd. heading back toward Queen St. in front of the old Sacré Coeur School during busy hours.

That intersection sees a lot of student foot traffic, with it being a main artery of travel for students at André Cary, KDHS and St. Patrick’s School.

“The fact is we don’t know either way if it will make things better or worse, so we’re going to try it and see how it goes,” said Baril. “We’re going to set up that stop during the summer, so drivers have a chance to get used to it before kids start crossing there.”