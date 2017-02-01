Town looking for solution to manor parking woes

The Town of Kapuskasing is looking for a permanent solution to a longstanding parking issue at North Centennial Manor.

Council is set to modify the parking allowances with regards to street parking in front of the facility.

This is being seen as a band-aid solution until a more feasible and permanent can be found.

“It’s a bit of a convoluted issue,” said Town of Kapuskasing CAO, Guylain Baril. “Parking at the manor is too small for the facility’s visiting volume so people are parking on the street and it is causing a visibility issue with regards to traffic.

“The manor suggested we eliminate the street parking and that works for the traffic issue but doesn’t at all address the other concern, being the lack of parking at the facility. They need a bigger parking lot.”

There is land available on the manor’s property. The issue said Baril, is funding.

“Our General Manager of Public Works, Éric Côté is going to talk to them about how they might be able to rectify the situation,” said Baril. “It’s a tough situation. It’s really the manor’s issue, not the Town of Kapuskasing’s. That being said, the manor is important to the community and maybe there are ways we can help them if they choose to go down that path.”