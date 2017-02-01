Parent nets hat-trick, Flyers down Majors

The third period was the difference between a close game and a rout as the Kapuskasing Flyers potted six goals in the final frame to beat the Timmins Majors 11-3 at the Archie Dillon Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.

Flyers rookie Mathieu Parent netted a hat-trick to complete a happy return to Timmins where he played all last season as a member of the bantam 'AAA' Eagles.

“It brings back memories,” said Parent about being back in the Eagles' home barn on Sunday. “I remember beating the Soo (Thunder) in overtime right here in our own building. That was a real good game that I remember.”

With the three-goal effort, Parent now has 10 goals on the season. After the game, he came out of the dressing room wearing the Flyers' much-coveted hard hat, awarded by the players to the teammate deemed the most valuable in each game.

“Every time you score that many goals (as a team), you're feeling good after the game,” said the 15-year-old Parent, who has experienced recent success skating on a line with Martin Poisson and Jesse Casonato. “It's a real confidence-booster.

"For my hat-trick, my linemates, they helped me set them up and it made it easy to put them in. We're doing really well together and it's working.”

Parent opened the scoring early in the first, and Jacob Comeau made it 2-0 just over a minute later at the 13:28 mark.

The Majors responded as captain Evan Kentish-Stack put the puck past Flyers starter Joel Levesque. Riley Robitaille and Linden Spencer notched assists on the goal. After the first period, Nicholas Dubé would replace Levesque in the Flyers net for the rest of the day.

Just 25 seconds into the middle stanza, Jacy Fillion put a power-play marker past Majors starting goalie Dakota McCarthur, who was called up prior to the weekend to replace the injured Jimmy Carleton.

The Majors didn't waste much time getting back to within one as rookie Riley Brousseau scored his ninth of the year with Robitaille picking up his second assist of the afternoon.

The back-and-forth battle continued with Parent scoring his second of the game at 17:15 of the period, and Kentish-Stack answering with his second of the afternoon on the power play with 2:38 to go in the frame.

The Flyers would go into the final break up by two after Casonato scored on the man advantage with under a minute remaining on the clock.

The Majors seemed to run out of fight in the third, with Fillion scoring his second of the game, on the power play, early in the period, followed by Parent's hat-trick marker a few minutes later.

McCarthur was replaced in the Majors net by Keegan Chum, but that did little to stop the Flyers who got goals from Jared Dupuis, Casonato, Sebastien Despatie and Comeau to close out the scoring.

“By the third, I think we started playing defence more and it led to offence,” offered Parent. “In the first two periods, we were letting up defensively and it was very close.”

The fourth-place Flyers are set for a first-round, best-of-three quarter-final series against either the New Liskeard Cubs or the Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves, who were separated by just two points in a battle for fifth in the GNML prior to the weekend.

The GNML playoff format features all seven teams. Only the first-place team, the North Bay Trappers, will get a quarter-final bye.

The No. 2 and No. 7 seeds will face off in one best-of-three quarter-final series, while the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds, and the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will play their own best-of-three first-round matchups. The semi-final and final series will each be best-of-five affairs.