Murray set for North Pole expedition

We, the skiing partners of Lake Abitibi, call him the Ice Man. Martin Murray made his first winter expeditions in our company on Lake Abitibi in 2004.

There in the bite of winter and the cold we discovered that he loved frigid challenges and was an insatiable adventurer.

He ventured alone first on James Bay, and then faced Lake Winnipeg. Later he tackled Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories and now, the ultimate challenge, the North Pole in March 2017.

Martin is a resident of Val Rita near Kapuskasing in Northern Ontario. Along with his brothers, he runs two companies, Murray OK Tire and Auto Service, as well as overseeing major contracts mines in Northern Ontario.

Even with this busy schedule I recall him saying: “I need, from time to time, to find myself alone in front of the most extreme elements of nature. It allows me to set the button to off and to think to survive."

During his first crossing of the Lake Abitibi in 2004, he showed strength, determination, and confidence. He did not hesitate to go forward to fight the trail during snowfall. We had to watch him though because he could be a little reckless. When we crossed the Narrows, where ice is sometimes thin, he went in under the shoulders with his snowshoes; thankfully we had him out of the water in no time. But for him, a mistake is a test and more experience gained. Getting wet just meant you make a fire, undress and dry everything.

Martin embraced the cold much like a bear, and would sleep outside the tent under a tree, well wrapped in his down Mummy sleeping bag. It was as if the cold could not reach him, as he often skied with hands bare skinned and without a windbreaker jacket. Like a furnace he would leave a trail of steam behind him. Therefore, those who know him were not surprised when he announced that his ultimate goal would be the North Pole. But as a thoughtful man he is, Martin knew that he still had dry rations to eat.

In January 2006, he decided to tackle Lake Winnipeg. Nothing less than 378 kilometers accomplished in 20 days. A few weeks after returning home, he accompanied us on our annual Lake Abitibi trek, where we sat around the campfire at night listening to his most recent adventure.

In 2008, Martin was eyeing James Bay - a journey of 600 kilometers. Unfortunately, this expedition went wrong. From the outset, a thaw combined with the tides made sure Martin skied in the water and slush for a few days.

After some 90 kilometers, soggy and a little discouraged, he decided to abandon. This twist of fate could have made him hang his skis in the garage. But that's not the Martin we know. Upon his return he said candidly, "In this type of expedition, when the idea of abandonment touches your mind, it's already over." But for Martin it was more experience as he continued to dream of extreme expeditions.

The North Pole was always in his sights. In all the years that followed, he accompanied us on Lake Abitibi. For him and for us, it became a ritual.

Then in 2016, still in preparation for the Pole, he decided to face the Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. He skied the 243 kilometers in 11 days. He learned to manage all the challenges of skiing in extreme cold like sweating, blisters, and anxiety when he was unsure of which direction to travel. This led him to the realization of his great dream: a 769 kilometers trek to the North Pole; a dream that he will soon realize in the spring of 2017, alone with his dog.

In December 2016, Martin trained in Iqaluit, Nunavut. He spent a week on the ice away from family and friends for the holidays in preparation for the ultimate adventure. In order to accomplish this incredible journey in the estimated 50 days, Martin will need to ski, walk and swim through unforeseeable conditions. An immense feat of dedication and determination only 275 others have ever accomplished since 1908.

Martin, we'll miss you this spring on Lake Abitibi. But we'll think of you, who will be right there on the roof of the world! And with our respective satellite phones, you will only be a phone call away. We look forward to next year when we may reunite around the campfire and hear the stories of your adventure. Bon voyage!