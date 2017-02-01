Last snowmobile course of season approaching

The last snowmobile driver training course of the season will be held at the Kap Sno-Rovers' garage (185 Brunetville Road) on Tuesday the 21st and on Wednesday the 22nd of February from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Call 705-335-3665 to pre-register.

Cost is $40 and participants must be 12 years old on or before February 21st 2017 (proof of age will be required).

Only 25 spaces are available and they will be filled on a first come first served basis.

For more information contact Alec at 705-335-3665.