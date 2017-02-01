James Bay Interclub Competition
Story Submitted
There were lots of smiles, cheers and accomplishments witnessed at James Bay Interclub Competition held this past weekend.
The JBIC Committee would like to thank all who contributed to making our final competition a huge success.
A big thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers, coaches, parents and caregivers, as without you this event would not have happened.
Thank you to the Sports Palace staff and cafeteria staff; also thank all the region clubs including Hearst, Cochrane, Timmins, New Liskeard, Kirkland Lake and Haileybury.
Congratulations to the following KFSC skaters.
Elizabeth Grzela Munnoch- Star 1 Free Skate –Bronze
Tah-i-nay Martin- Star 1 Free Skate-Overall Merit
Hayden Marin- Star 3 Free Skate-Bronze; Star 3 Element- Bronze; Star 3 Teams-Bronze; Creative Improv Level 1-Gold
Emma Van Alstine-Star 2 Free Skate-Bronze; Star 2 Elements-Silver; Star 3 Teams-Bronze; Creative Improv Level 1-Silver
Marie-Pier Lemieux-Star 2 Free Skate-Overall Merit; Star 2 Elements-Bronze; Star 3 Teams-Bronze; Creative Improv Level 1-Bronze
Magaly Tremblay-Star 2 Free Skate-Bronze; Star 2 Elements-Slilver; Star 3 Team-Bronze
Amelia Tremblay-Star 3 Free Skate-Gold; Star 3 Elements-Gold; Star 3 Teams-Bronze
Rosalie Renaud-Star 2 Free Skate-Bronze; Star 2 Elements-Bronze; Star 2 Teams-Bronze; Creative Improv Level 1-Bronze
Alexandra Grzela Munnoch- Str 4(U10 & U13)Free Skate- Bronze; Star 4 Elements-Bronze; Star 3 Teams- Bronze; Creative Improv Level 2- Silver
Emma Cataford- Star 4 (U10 & U13) Free Skate- 5;Star 4 Elements- 5th; Creative Improv Level 2-Bronze; Star 4 Teams-Silver
Christiane Leblanc-Bronze Interpretive –Gold; Star 5 13 & Over Free Skate-4th;
Star 5 Elements-Silver; Star 5 Teams-Sliver
Kiana Raymond- Star 4 (13 & Over) Free Skate-7; Introductory Interpretive-Silver; Star 5 Teams-Silver
Geneviève Del Guidice- Star 6 Free Skate-Silver; Star 7 Free Skate-Gold; Star 6 Elements- Silver; Star 7 & 8 Teams-Silver;
Charlène Gagnon Hachey-Star 5 (13 & Over) Free Skate-Gold; Star 6 Elements- Gold; Pre-Introductory Interpretive-Silver; Star 7 & 8 Teams- Silver
Sierra Gravel-Star 4 (13 & Over women) Free Skate- Silver; Star 4 Elements-Bronze; Pre-Intoductory Interpretive-Gold; Creative Improv level 3-4; Star 4 Teams- Silver
Kaityln Godard-Star 4 (13 & Over)Free Skate-Bronze; Star 4 Elements- Silver; Pre-Introductory Interpretive-Gold; Star 4 Teams-Silver;
Mary Guido-Star 4(13 & Over)Free Skate-Gold; Star 4 Elements-Gold; Star 4 Teams-Silver; Creative Improv Level 1-Gold; Bronze Interpretive-Gold;
Danica Francoeur- Star 4 (U10 & 13) Free Skate-Silver; Star 4 Elements- Gold; Introductory Interpretive- Gold; Creative Improv Level 2-Gold; Star 4 Teams-Silver
Marion Millar-Star 5 (13 & Over)Free Skate-5; Star 5 Elements-5; Creative Improv Level 2-Gold; Bronze Interpretive-Bronze; Star 5 Teams-Silver;
Naza Grant-withdrew due to injury.