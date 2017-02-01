Story Submitted

There were lots of smiles, cheers and accomplishments witnessed at James Bay Interclub Competition held this past weekend.

The JBIC Committee would like to thank all who contributed to making our final competition a huge success.

A big thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers, coaches, parents and caregivers, as without you this event would not have happened.

Thank you to the Sports Palace staff and cafeteria staff; also thank all the region clubs including Hearst, Cochrane, Timmins, New Liskeard, Kirkland Lake and Haileybury.

Congratulations to the following KFSC skaters.

Elizabeth Grzela Munnoch- Star 1 Free Skate –Bronze

Tah-i-nay Martin- Star 1 Free Skate-Overall Merit

Hayden Marin- Star 3 Free Skate-Bronze; Star 3 Element- Bronze; Star 3 Teams-Bronze; Creative Improv Level 1-Gold

Emma Van Alstine-Star 2 Free Skate-Bronze; Star 2 Elements-Silver; Star 3 Teams-Bronze; Creative Improv Level 1-Silver

Marie-Pier Lemieux-Star 2 Free Skate-Overall Merit; Star 2 Elements-Bronze; Star 3 Teams-Bronze; Creative Improv Level 1-Bronze

Magaly Tremblay-Star 2 Free Skate-Bronze; Star 2 Elements-Slilver; Star 3 Team-Bronze

Amelia Tremblay-Star 3 Free Skate-Gold; Star 3 Elements-Gold; Star 3 Teams-Bronze

Rosalie Renaud-Star 2 Free Skate-Bronze; Star 2 Elements-Bronze; Star 2 Teams-Bronze; Creative Improv Level 1-Bronze

Alexandra Grzela Munnoch- Str 4(U10 & U13)Free Skate- Bronze; Star 4 Elements-Bronze; Star 3 Teams- Bronze; Creative Improv Level 2- Silver

Emma Cataford- Star 4 (U10 & U13) Free Skate- 5;Star 4 Elements- 5th; Creative Improv Level 2-Bronze; Star 4 Teams-Silver

Christiane Leblanc-Bronze Interpretive –Gold; Star 5 13 & Over Free Skate-4th;

Star 5 Elements-Silver; Star 5 Teams-Sliver

Kiana Raymond- Star 4 (13 & Over) Free Skate-7; Introductory Interpretive-Silver; Star 5 Teams-Silver

Geneviève Del Guidice- Star 6 Free Skate-Silver; Star 7 Free Skate-Gold; Star 6 Elements- Silver; Star 7 & 8 Teams-Silver;

Charlène Gagnon Hachey-Star 5 (13 & Over) Free Skate-Gold; Star 6 Elements- Gold; Pre-Introductory Interpretive-Silver; Star 7 & 8 Teams- Silver

Sierra Gravel-Star 4 (13 & Over women) Free Skate- Silver; Star 4 Elements-Bronze; Pre-Intoductory Interpretive-Gold; Creative Improv level 3-4; Star 4 Teams- Silver

Kaityln Godard-Star 4 (13 & Over)Free Skate-Bronze; Star 4 Elements- Silver; Pre-Introductory Interpretive-Gold; Star 4 Teams-Silver;

Mary Guido-Star 4(13 & Over)Free Skate-Gold; Star 4 Elements-Gold; Star 4 Teams-Silver; Creative Improv Level 1-Gold; Bronze Interpretive-Gold;

Danica Francoeur- Star 4 (U10 & 13) Free Skate-Silver; Star 4 Elements- Gold; Introductory Interpretive- Gold; Creative Improv Level 2-Gold; Star 4 Teams-Silver

Marion Millar-Star 5 (13 & Over)Free Skate-5; Star 5 Elements-5; Creative Improv Level 2-Gold; Bronze Interpretive-Bronze; Star 5 Teams-Silver;

Naza Grant-withdrew due to injury.