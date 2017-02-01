Future stars hit the ice in Kap
Nathaniel Rancourt of the Timbits Blue Lightning scrambles in his crowded crease to make a save. Initiation-level players from across the north converged on the Kap RCC late last month for the annual Initiation Games Tournament.
In late January, Initiation-level teams from across the north made their way to Kapuskasing for the annual Initiation Games Tournament.
The weekend featured future stars of the game giving it their all in what was a good time for both players and parents.