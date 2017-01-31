Fun for the whole family

Families looking for something fun to do are in luck as the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship and Rooted Youth Ministry Group are hosting a family fun night on Feb.10 at the Coeur du Nord gymnasium.

The free evening event will feature a variety of games, snacks, and prizes, said one of the event organizers Sarah Coombs.

“We'll have a bunch of different activities, for example we're going to have a plinko game, ring toss, and a lot of other fun carnival style games,” she said. “We'll also have popcorn, lemonade, and that sort of thing available as well.”

The fun night will be the first community project hosted by the Rooted Youth Ministry group, local high and junior high school students in the community.



“We've been doing some local mission training with them,” Coombs said. “So having them be able to get out in the community and to help people in it and show love on your community at home, as opposed to going and doing this in other places. So this their first project.”



She said that everyone is welcome to attend.

“We're running between 6 and 8 pm, and people can come at any time,” she said. “We just want people to come out and have a good time.”