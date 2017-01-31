Don't Funk with my Heart dance set for Valentine's

Those in Kapuskasing and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to get out and get their funk on, as there will be a Valentine's dance held on Feb.11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Hosted by community group Les Événements sans Frontières, the dance will also serve as a fundraiser said organizer Holly Avery.

“Last year's dance was a big success, and we are excited to be bringing it back to the community,” she said. “This event will be a fundraiser for the Disability and Resource Centre, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to help them raise funds.”

The theme of this year's dance will be Funk, and Avery said that it will have music to match.

“This year's theme is "Funk" and we have live music set up, as well as playlists that fit that theme very well.”



The evening event will feature live performances from local talent Off the Kuff, and Dennis Habel from 705 Studios.



“This year's Valentine's dance will also include a live flambé, where caterer and chef Amy Tremblay, will be flambéing 3 unique appetizers to offer the guests.”

Tickets for the dance are available at Namaste Studio, Alternative Health Solutions, and by contacting Avery and the other organizers at: Holly Avery at 335-1881, Mireille Dubosq at 332-1271



Or contact Les Événements sans Frontièreson over Facebook.

Les Événements sans Frontières has previously hosted events such as the Valentine's dance, the Annual Hair-O-Thon, as well as formal Christmas dinner and dance.

“Pascal Fraser, newcomer to the team, Mireille Dubosq, and myself, feel like it is important to work closely with community organizations and partners,” Avery said. “We have looked closely at the towns calendar and are pin-pointing times of the year where there is little or nothing else going on, to avoid any interference with other town events. We thank the community for their ongoing support and feel like this is a way we can give back.”