Norwegian firefighter incinerates Instagram

A sexy Norwegian firefighter heating up social media is as much buff as she is babe.

Gunn Narten, 30, has attracted an army of 50,000 followers on Instagram and says people are always shocked when they find out her business is saving lives.

"I decided to become a firefighter when I was 19 -- I have always loved being active and being part of a team," she said. "When I found out you could combine this with a physical job, challenging tasks and doing something good for others, the choice was easy."

The Scandinavian stunner added: "I've never regretted it -- I absolutely love my job."

Gunn is so strong she can lift a truck, and in her spare time is training to be a personal trainer.

"For me, being a firefighter is normal -- my friends tell me I have 'boy humour' and I think I'm a little more 'handy' than most girls," she said, adding, "but when I'm off work, I still love to dress up and be 'girly.'"

As for guys, she said most are "cool" with her profession.

"Most men think it's cool and impressive, but others I think becomes a little scared," she said. "Maybe they think it's too 'manly' -- but if they can't handle a girl with a chainsaw, they need to toughen up!"