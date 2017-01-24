Times offices closed until further notice

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the offices of The Northern Times/Le Weekender at 51 Riverside Dr. will be closed until further notice.

Operations will continue but with staff working from their homes.

Measures are being taken to re-route the office telephones to mobile phones. However, until that time, anyone wishing to speak to a reporter, may do so at the following numbers and email addresses:

Kyle Lincez - Reporter: (705) 367-0082

Email: klincez@postmedia.com

Kevin Anderson - Editor: (705) 367-5183

Email: keanderson@postmedia.com

Anyone wishing to book advertising content can do so by calling or emailing:



Sylvie Genier: (705) 337-5162

Email: sgenier@postmedia.com

Anyone wishing to book classified space can do so by emailing:



Nicole Veilleux: nveilleux@postmedia.com

Thank you for your understanding, patience and cooperation.

Kevin Anderson

Editor

The Northern Times/The/Le Weekender