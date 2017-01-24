Support for new pool “unbelievable”: Peters

With the easily viewable fundraising thermometers around town on the rise, any questions pertaining to how much support the efforts to build a new public swimming pool are systematically being put to rest, as fundraising committee Chair, Gilbert Peters told The Times the response has been “unbelievable”.

“(Peters, former Town of Kapuskasing CAO, Yves Labelle and councilor Rick Lafleur), have already made eight or nine presentations and it has been extremely positive,” said Peters. “To be honest with you, this is the first time in everything I’ve been involved with that I haven’t encountered a single negative comment. It’s the first time this has happened to me. I almost can’t believe it.”

That’s saying a lot, given Peters reputation for being involved in a plethora of community efforts and organizations.

Peters said by and large, there is an acknowledgement of the need for a new swimming facility.

“Everyone seems to want it and acknowledges that we need it,” he commented. “Everywhere we’ve presented, whether locally or regionally, we’ve been welcomed with open arms. These are not small amounts of money but everyone seems to intent on helping us make this project a success. Things are going well… better than I thought they would be at this point in time. We’re just getting started and things are good right now. I know we’re going to hit some valleys along the way, but I’m confident people are going to come through for us.”